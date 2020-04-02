Skip to content

The COVID-19 diaries: birthday

02/04/2020
My parents tell me that when they get back from their walk they look forward to seeing my comic… I hope they don’t mind that it’s about them! I had about three different ideas as to what to write this morning but I ended up writing this one because it was the freshest in my mind. Happy birthday, William! And happy birthday to all the other people who are celebrating in confinement and have to wait for their presents.

  1. robyn permalink
    02/04/2020 10:34 am

    Back from our walk. We are both stars for the day, well I am just the side-kick star.

