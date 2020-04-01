The COVID-19 diaries: work meeting

The kids were thrilled at their fish finger and chip dinner but I have to concede the ice cream was a mistake – Gus got up twice in the night for extra helpings and somehow there is now only a thin layer across the bottom of the container. They also gobbled up the crisps and the chocolate so our health objectives are not being met.

I find it funny talking on my bluetooth headphones too – often people won’t see them and will assume I am talking to them or else that I am completely mad. Both

Really, I feel sorry for the people who have to work at the supermarkets and dairies – it must be scary for them. They are at the front line. Our local dairy has erected a protective perspex screen but they have a constant stream of people touching all of their goods, breathing in their small spaces, not quite following their safety instructions… I hope they are ok.