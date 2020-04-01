The COVID-19 diaries: work meeting
The kids were thrilled at their fish finger and chip dinner but I have to concede the ice cream was a mistake – Gus got up twice in the night for extra helpings and somehow there is now only a thin layer across the bottom of the container. They also gobbled up the crisps and the chocolate so our health objectives are not being met.
I find it funny talking on my bluetooth headphones too – often people won’t see them and will assume I am talking to them or else that I am completely mad. Both
Really, I feel sorry for the people who have to work at the supermarkets and dairies – it must be scary for them. They are at the front line. Our local dairy has erected a protective perspex screen but they have a constant stream of people touching all of their goods, breathing in their small spaces, not quite following their safety instructions… I hope they are ok.
I’ve discovered I can’t use my bluetooth earbuds for Zoom meetings because apparently they pick up every jaw click and tiny swish of saliva. Luckily a friend gave me some old fashioned ‘headphones on wires’.
I think I’m spending more memory than I normally do as I have been using our 4 Sq as well. It’s beautifully quiet . Usually only one other person in the shop. But more expensive for fruit. Etc
>
Thank you again Sarah, please add annette to your list
Sent from my iPhone +64 21 661 300
>
What an extraordinary example of multi-tasking. The wine would’ve been well worth the effort. I really like the way you are turning things into so many positives Sarah. This comic made me smile…again.