Fishnet

I remember going to Smith and Caughey’s in the 90s, when we had a friend who worked there in the menswear department. He took us up to the staff tea room, where everyone was chain smoking, wearing Chanel-style suits, sitting in the spots they’d occupied for decades. I got a cup of instant coffee. I feel nostalgic for the old fashioned department store – Kirks in Wellington has been bought out by David Jones, and Collinson’s and Cunningham’s in Palmerston North was taken over by Farmers when I was still a child. Still, Smith and Caughey’s sails on, a great ship full of stuff you never needed in the first place if you wanted to remain true to your punk rock heart.