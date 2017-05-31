Skip to content

Anxiety

31/05/2017

existentialdreadexistentialdread2

Do you guys have this? An undercurrent of anxiety that seems to be impossible to shift, despite breathing exercises and walks? My anxiety is generally deadline induced, and the only way I can get rid of it is by working on the thing that is due. The only problem was that quite a few things are due right now, so whatever I’m working on isn’t going to alleviate my deadline problem completely. And as soon as I’ve ticked off a deadline, another one will appear… sometimes I think I have an anxiety quota to fill. Anyway, I’ve got this done for the week! Now onto the next thing…

Hey, if you’re in Wellington this Saturday 3 June, I’ll be at the winter zine market, selling a few comics not featured on my blog. You’ll find me between 12 and 5pm at Thistle Hall, 293 Cuba Street.

18700545_1873262796024594_3705605339978392520_o

from → Uncategorized
10 Comments leave one →
  1. City Sister and Mountain Mama permalink
    31/05/2017 10:32 am

    “An anxiety quota to fill” – yup, sounds about right!

    Reply
  2. thegreenfaerygirl permalink
    31/05/2017 10:47 am

    Oh me, pick me! Pick me! Yeah, my anxiety is my constant companion.

    Reply
  3. melissa permalink
    31/05/2017 10:56 am

    yes i am very familiar!
    you are a very good cartoonist, i almost always relate strongly to your drawings.

    Reply
  4. emmajeankelly permalink
    31/05/2017 12:23 pm

    I definitely have the same thing!!! When I was a kid I had a list, with numbers, of my worries. I don’t number them anymore, which I consider progress 😉

    Reply
  5. Mark Hubbard permalink
    31/05/2017 2:16 pm

    Always job related for me, and always about 4.00am.

    Reply
  6. Rachel McAlpine permalink
    31/05/2017 4:20 pm

    Anxiety and I are well acquainted, but a session with a good cognitive therapist licks my so-called “thinking” into shape quick smart.

    Reply
  7. exkaroriboy permalink
    31/05/2017 6:43 pm

    Go, Sarah! Fear not! You are great!

    Reply
  8. ashleymcdermott permalink
    31/05/2017 9:51 pm

    You’re a brilliant cartoonist, another great and relatable post!

    Reply
  9. michael9murray permalink
    31/05/2017 11:45 pm

    This is the background music to everybody’s life, admit it.

    Reply
  10. daveyone1 permalink
    01/06/2017 8:37 am

    Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: