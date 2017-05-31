Anxiety

Do you guys have this? An undercurrent of anxiety that seems to be impossible to shift, despite breathing exercises and walks? My anxiety is generally deadline induced, and the only way I can get rid of it is by working on the thing that is due. The only problem was that quite a few things are due right now, so whatever I’m working on isn’t going to alleviate my deadline problem completely. And as soon as I’ve ticked off a deadline, another one will appear… sometimes I think I have an anxiety quota to fill. Anyway, I’ve got this done for the week! Now onto the next thing…

Hey, if you’re in Wellington this Saturday 3 June, I’ll be at the winter zine market, selling a few comics not featured on my blog. You’ll find me between 12 and 5pm at Thistle Hall, 293 Cuba Street.