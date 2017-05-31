Anxiety
Do you guys have this? An undercurrent of anxiety that seems to be impossible to shift, despite breathing exercises and walks? My anxiety is generally deadline induced, and the only way I can get rid of it is by working on the thing that is due. The only problem was that quite a few things are due right now, so whatever I’m working on isn’t going to alleviate my deadline problem completely. And as soon as I’ve ticked off a deadline, another one will appear… sometimes I think I have an anxiety quota to fill. Anyway, I’ve got this done for the week! Now onto the next thing…
Hey, if you’re in Wellington this Saturday 3 June, I’ll be at the winter zine market, selling a few comics not featured on my blog. You’ll find me between 12 and 5pm at Thistle Hall, 293 Cuba Street.
“An anxiety quota to fill” – yup, sounds about right!
Oh me, pick me! Pick me! Yeah, my anxiety is my constant companion.
yes i am very familiar!
you are a very good cartoonist, i almost always relate strongly to your drawings.
I definitely have the same thing!!! When I was a kid I had a list, with numbers, of my worries. I don’t number them anymore, which I consider progress 😉
Always job related for me, and always about 4.00am.
Anxiety and I are well acquainted, but a session with a good cognitive therapist licks my so-called “thinking” into shape quick smart.
Go, Sarah! Fear not! You are great!
You’re a brilliant cartoonist, another great and relatable post!
This is the background music to everybody’s life, admit it.
