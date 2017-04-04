Skip to content

Judging me, judging you

04/04/2017

I suppose it’s a bit much to ask, to get through a dental hygienist appointment without full-on commentary and a little bit of judgement. The thing is, you can’t really say much back since they’ve got their tools in your mouth – you’ve either got to listen to them or try and watch the TV up above. Also, I may seem like I’m taking taking the moral high ground, but I’m secretly judging back. The thing is, even as I judge people, I also like them. Perhaps I like them because I can see that they, like me, are flawed and complex and can’t see themselves in their entirety.

  1. William permalink
    04/04/2017 7:29 pm

    So true🍎🍎

  2. Meliors Simms permalink
    04/04/2017 7:57 pm

    I get so cross when dentists and dental hygienists shame us as though tartar is caused by inadequate flossing.
    When really calculus is caused by not getting the right nutrients to your teeth.
    If we all knew how to eat a teeth healing diet, plaque wouldn’t get a chance to build up (and hygienists would be out of work).

