Learning languages via email

I have actually tried to learn Maori before – I studied it at university in 1992 (!!!) and I also took a course at the local marae when I was pregnant with Violet. It turned out that the late nights didn’t suit me at the time, and I abandoned it, once more. When I was young, I was a linguaphile and managed to learn German, French, Spanish and some Italian. I studied them at school, and we got the chance to revise every day. Somehow I didn’t end up living in Europe, as I imagined I might, and when a Frenchman tried to talk to me the other day I discovered that I’d forgotten all my verbs. Still, there’s still time… my Parisian/Sevillan/Roman apartment is waiting for me….

If you want to get the kupu o te ra, you can sign up here.