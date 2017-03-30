Learning languages via email
I have actually tried to learn Maori before – I studied it at university in 1992 (!!!) and I also took a course at the local marae when I was pregnant with Violet. It turned out that the late nights didn’t suit me at the time, and I abandoned it, once more. When I was young, I was a linguaphile and managed to learn German, French, Spanish and some Italian. I studied them at school, and we got the chance to revise every day. Somehow I didn’t end up living in Europe, as I imagined I might, and when a Frenchman tried to talk to me the other day I discovered that I’d forgotten all my verbs. Still, there’s still time… my Parisian/Sevillan/Roman apartment is waiting for me….
If you want to get the kupu o te ra, you can sign up here.
The more I look into te reo, however, it’s the grammar I can’t get my head around. For a start, adjectives seem to always come after the noun.
Yeah it is hard. But a friend pointed out that the verbs only have 2 forms and there are no pesky genders to learn…
The thing with language is if you don’t use it, you lose it!
With repeated input, your stored knowledge becomes more elaborate, so keep on closing the gap between your actual Maori-speaking self and your ideal Maori-speaking self. You’re highly motivated and therefore can conceive yourself as a Maori language speaker. I’m going to show my SLA supervisor this comic!