Moments with my son

05/04/2017

longhairhow-my-comics-work

Maybe I need to be a bit more upbeat… introduce some funny punchlines!

Hey, I got a lovely review for Mansfield and Me in Landfall Review! 

  1. John Butt permalink
    05/04/2017 12:55 pm

    Hi,

    Just in case 😀

    Telegrams used a form of morse code until the internet arrived The internet was invented a long time ago,, but the more likely question is when was the great initial growth of it’s use in NZ – that was about 1996 Old fashioned computers is a big list. I used my first computer at university in 1971 and no it did not have a screen, it had cards you had to get punched to put in your commands and the only output was a printer. The first “Small” computer I used was in 1974 and it could mange 64 program steps – all input on a small calculator like keyboard and only a tape printer, when you turned the power off it forgot your program Rotary phones send pulses (big enough to provide a small big painful shock) to the exchange, each of which move a relay which steps a connector up or around 10 connectors – that was called a Step-by-step exchange

    Hopefully that answers a lot of his questions LOL

    John Truenet.nz

  2. emmajeankelly permalink
    05/04/2017 1:19 pm

    Love it!

  3. Hera permalink
    05/04/2017 1:29 pm

    The asking a million questions that I can’t possibly answer (and have no real interest in answering, sadly…) sounds like my youngest son! arghh…Thanks John for the above answers that I can refer to if he ever asks me those particular questions!!!

    • Sarah Laing permalink*
      05/04/2017 3:33 pm

      It can get a bit exhausting! And it reminds me of how little I know about the workings of the world outside my area of expertise

  4. daveyone1 permalink
    05/04/2017 11:16 pm

    Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..

  5. Helen permalink
    06/04/2017 9:32 pm

    Can send you a lovely picture of my “daughter” aged 10. Complete strangers used to say “your daughter is very stroppy”. I assumed that if they knew he was a male then the same behaviour would be acceptable because there were no requirements to be cute.

