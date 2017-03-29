Bustration

Skip to content

29/03/2017

Maybe the frustration of the bus comes from not being in control – there are so many variables that can turn your 15 minute trip into an hour one. It’s crazy, I have my bus app and traffic reports via Twitter but I still can’t tell whether it’s going to be a good or a bad bus day. Oh, to live in a city like Tokyo or Paris, where the subways are constantly whooshing up and off into tunnels! I am not entirely convinced about the electric bike option, given the narrowness of the streets that wind their way to my home. However, I’m still convinced that if buses were more regular, not just down the main arterial lists, more people would use them. And! If they were cheaper! To take my family of 5 into town and back, it costs $25 in bus fares, and since parking is free in the weekend, guess how we go in?

  1. bone&silver permalink
    29/03/2017 1:25 pm

    Hear ya! I live in regional Australia- even less buses, & so expensive- all the young folk hitchhike- the dreaded car is the only way 😦

  2. CipraStop permalink
    29/03/2017 4:40 pm

    The U.S needs a serious upgrade in public transportation! More railways or trains.

  3. daveyone1 permalink
    30/03/2017 1:07 am

    Reblogged this on World Peace Forum.

  4. William laing permalink
    30/03/2017 7:30 am

    Higher city parking fees in the form of taxes to pay for busses
    Higher taxes on cars
    Bus priority in leaving bus stops required and enforces
    There are lots of solutions but the car drivers (often no passengers) well out number the bus passengers so have more political weight

  5. uncleclyde permalink
    30/03/2017 11:15 am

    We’ve exactly the same accolades and complaints to give or to bear here in Santa Barbara.

    • Sarah Laing permalink*
      30/03/2017 11:53 am

      Damn! Sorry to hear that

