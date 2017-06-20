Take me on

Skip to content

20/06/2017

takeonme1takeonme2takeonme3takeonme4takeonme5

 

I have been singing this song all week. Someone please get it out of my head. Maybe if I suggest it to you my A-ha earworms will move on? The video is worth a watch – Morten Harket stretches his hand out of a comic book and pulls the reader, a lovely young woman, inside. The drawing is amazing, but apparently it’s done with a technique called rotoscoping – drawing over live-action footage, frame by frame.

Do I have any readers in Raglan? If so, come and see me not this Saturday but next, at the Word Café, talking about Mansfield and Me.

  1. Fiona permalink
    20/06/2017 11:40 am

    Curses Sarah – now I’ve got an A-Ha earworm too! I’m very much looking forward to seeing you at Word Cafe next weekend as well. (I’m speaking about judging award winning books, with Maria Gill.) Can I get my copy of ‘Mansfield and me’ signed?

    • Sarah Laing permalink*
      20/06/2017 11:43 am

      Of course! Looking forward to seeing you. And sorry!

  2. Leonie Andrews permalink
    20/06/2017 7:01 pm

    I can think of worse earworms and I have always loved the clip. Take on meeeee!

  3. Mike Peterson permalink
    20/06/2017 9:08 pm

    Here — this might help. Or not.

  4. Swati permalink
    21/06/2017 2:59 am

    Let me be frank, this song is so catchy (see what I did there) 🙂

  5. Vera Stuart permalink
    21/06/2017 4:14 am

    I kinda like this song… 😀

