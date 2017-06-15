Skip to content

Punch your existential crisis in the face

15/06/2017

I just finished a draft/thumbnails for a short kids comic book last week, and I’ve been trying to muster the energy to redraw it. Part of the problem is that now I’ve already finished one graphic novel, I know how much work it is and how long it will take. I’m not sure if I want to start just yet, or if I want to do all those other things I’ve been putting off, like the garden, and the curtains that would make my bedroom so much warmer.

In the meantime I’ve read a wonderful graphic novel – My Favorite Thing is Monsters by Emil Ferris (see, I mustn’t spend all my time on my phone) – and also a beautiful poetry book by my friend Johanna Emeney, Family History.

If you want to see what poster I was talking about, it’s below, but unfortunately the artist didn’t sign it so I have no idea who made it! I’m hoping someone will help me solve the mystery.

It’s pretty cool, right?

UPDATE: I now know who the artist is – Aimee Smith! Thanks for the intel, Kirsten!

 

  1. Mrinalini Raj permalink
    15/06/2017 10:14 pm

    I liked how so many pictures appeared before opening your blog post.
    Please help me out with it! I can’t feature more than one at a time.

    Reply
    • Sarah Laing permalink*
      15/06/2017 10:17 pm

      I just go to ‘add media’, insert a number of images, make sure I have the order right, and then I check the box so they all go in a row

      Reply
  2. Ray permalink
    16/06/2017 1:36 am

    Reply
  3. daveyone1 permalink
    16/06/2017 8:36 am

    Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..

    Reply
  4. Caroline permalink
    16/06/2017 11:33 am

    This is great writing and drawing, Sarah. I love your publicly performed neuroses! So much more interesting than mine… But now I feel selfish for wanting you to continue. Oh dear…

    Reply
  5. Kirsten Slade permalink
    16/06/2017 1:08 pm

    I can solve the mystery of the unsigned print! It was drawn by my table mate at the zine market, Aimee Smith – you can find more of her fantastic work on instagram @aimeemoniquesmith

    Reply
    • Sarah Laing permalink*
      16/06/2017 1:10 pm

      Thanks, Kirsten! I will go follow her on instagram.

      Reply

