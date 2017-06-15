Punch your existential crisis in the face
I just finished a draft/thumbnails for a short kids comic book last week, and I’ve been trying to muster the energy to redraw it. Part of the problem is that now I’ve already finished one graphic novel, I know how much work it is and how long it will take. I’m not sure if I want to start just yet, or if I want to do all those other things I’ve been putting off, like the garden, and the curtains that would make my bedroom so much warmer.
In the meantime I’ve read a wonderful graphic novel – My Favorite Thing is Monsters by Emil Ferris (see, I mustn’t spend all my time on my phone) – and also a beautiful poetry book by my friend Johanna Emeney, Family History.
If you want to see what poster I was talking about, it’s below, but unfortunately the artist didn’t sign it so I have no idea who made it! I’m hoping someone will help me solve the mystery.
It’s pretty cool, right?
UPDATE: I now know who the artist is – Aimee Smith! Thanks for the intel, Kirsten!
I liked how so many pictures appeared before opening your blog post.
Please help me out with it! I can’t feature more than one at a time.
I just go to ‘add media’, insert a number of images, make sure I have the order right, and then I check the box so they all go in a row
This is great writing and drawing, Sarah. I love your publicly performed neuroses! So much more interesting than mine… But now I feel selfish for wanting you to continue. Oh dear…
I can solve the mystery of the unsigned print! It was drawn by my table mate at the zine market, Aimee Smith – you can find more of her fantastic work on instagram @aimeemoniquesmith
Thanks, Kirsten! I will go follow her on instagram.