The look
One thing I find really frustrating is how I can intellectually recognise that I’m being manipulated, that what I’m worrying about doesn’t matter and is in opposition with my belief system, and yet some annoying part of my brain can’t let it go. I can also intellectually recognise that looks are important, that fashion is an art form, that we express ourselves culturally and artistically through our clothes. Our clothes, our make up, is our armour, protecting us from the world. Still, I find it crazy in this age of selfies and self-documentation that I still am surprised when I see another person’s version of myself. These days I get to control how I look – or do I? I realise that I’ve been fooling myself, that I’ve only been looking at a sliver of myself, the front-on.
NEWS! NEWS! NEWS!
If you’re in Levin, I will be talking in your town tomorrow, at 2 pm, at the Festival of Stories.
If you’re in Dunedin, I will be taking part in two panels at the Dunedin Writers Festival – one on Saturday 13 May, Picturing Words and Wording Pictures, and one on Sunday 14 May, It’s Personal.
If you’re in Auckland next week, I will be taking part in the Auckland Writers Festival – more on that later.
Ha, I’m still working on perfecting my look at age 60! Some days I don’t care and others I do. We are such contradictory creatures!
So true!
Being a sensitive artistic soul is a prerequisite for a concern with visual aesthetics I reckon! Don’t give yourself too hard a time- we all do it- men as well. Great comic, thanks. Enjoy the festivals : – )
Thanks! And yep, true as!
76 and it still bothers me. I wouldn’t dream of going out the door looking like me. And if I did I’m convinced no-one would know me. Or ever want to again.
Surely it’s healthy to care about your appearance, though I’d draw the line at injections and surgery. When down, slapping on the slap can buck one up. At the aesthetic level, it’s certainly pleasing to see the well groomed and those that have made an effort, out and about. Keep right on caring, Sarah.
This is just brilliant
This is a fascinating subject and I love the way you’ve done it with such perception. If you think photos of yourself are disturbing, what about video? I never quite got over seeing myself in one (and never again) when I suddenly saw not me, but my mother. The thing is, most of the time I sort of assume I’m invisible because I just don’t think people see me, which I know sounds odd, but it does make this self-awareness thing less of a problem. But then now and again I do see photos of myself and get a huge shock. Hmm. I think I need to be a bit more aware!