Skip to content

Mice, part 2

26/04/2017

img20170426img20170426_0001img20170426_0002img20170426_0003.jpg

The tragic tale of the mice! You can read part one, before it all went wrong, here. And, to make it worse, Thunder escaped for a week and we only just found her this morning under the bed. She seems ok, if a little in shock. The kids are hoping that she’s got pregnant on holiday, so we don’t have to wait for a new mouse litter from the pet shop.

NEWS: I’m going to be appearing in a few different places next week!

On Tuesday 2 May, I’m going to be on a panel at Victoria University about gender discourse and sexual violence.

On Thursday 4 May I’m going to be appearing at a Victoria University Alumni event with a bunch of other writers – Damien Wilkins, Ashleigh Young, Hera Lindsay Bird and Bill Manhire. If you’re an alumni, you can register here to come along.

And on Saturday 6 May, I’m giving a character development workshop at Wellington City Library, and will be on a panel with the legendary Dylan Horrocks.

The following week I will be appearing at a small literary festival in Levin and one in Dunedin. The week after that I’ll be at the Auckland Writers Festival. It’s all on! I’ll need a lie down by the end of May.

 

from → Uncategorized
2 Comments leave one →
  1. daveyone1 permalink
    27/04/2017 12:54 am

    Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..

    Reply
  2. ashleymcdermott permalink
    27/04/2017 12:55 am

    Oh no! Poor little mouse!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: