Mice, part 2

The tragic tale of the mice! You can read part one, before it all went wrong, here. And, to make it worse, Thunder escaped for a week and we only just found her this morning under the bed. She seems ok, if a little in shock. The kids are hoping that she’s got pregnant on holiday, so we don’t have to wait for a new mouse litter from the pet shop.

NEWS: I’m going to be appearing in a few different places next week!

On Tuesday 2 May, I’m going to be on a panel at Victoria University about gender discourse and sexual violence.

On Thursday 4 May I’m going to be appearing at a Victoria University Alumni event with a bunch of other writers – Damien Wilkins, Ashleigh Young, Hera Lindsay Bird and Bill Manhire. If you’re an alumni, you can register here to come along.

And on Saturday 6 May, I’m giving a character development workshop at Wellington City Library, and will be on a panel with the legendary Dylan Horrocks.

The following week I will be appearing at a small literary festival in Levin and one in Dunedin. The week after that I’ll be at the Auckland Writers Festival. It’s all on! I’ll need a lie down by the end of May.