The drift

…and Violet and her friend are playing with the mice on her bed (so hygienic!)

I really haven’t recovered from Mansfield and Me. I am trying to write a kids’ comic book, but I am lacking the ambition that has propelled me through all my other books – that this will be the one, that this will be the break out book. At the age of almost 44 I have to come to terms with the fact that there will be no break-out book, and that I just have to keep making things regardless of their reception. Ambition is deeply flawed anyway – it’s the hungry, insatiable monster who always ups the level so you can never be pleased with your successes – all you can see is the next marker of success just out of reach. Maybe the thing that’s getting in the way of me burning ahead with my next book is a. the nagging sense that I need some downtime and b. the knowledge that creating a book-length comic takes an enormous amount of work. Which is why I like doing comics here, which can be ragged and unfinished and drifty. Still, I’m coming up seven years on the blog… maybe it’s time to retire…