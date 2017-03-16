Rape culture
Every morning I get an email from The Nib, sending me political comics about mainly American issues. Sometimes I read them, sometimes I don’t, but mostly I pick one that appeals to me stylistically the most. (I always read my Kupu o te Rā but only sometimes remember what it was a few hours later.) Comics are a very powerful medium for politics, but sometimes they lack complexity. I hesitated about posting this comic because it oversimplified the issue. Or perhaps it didn’t. I really enjoyed this blog post by Bernard Beckett, which seemed quite a lot more nuanced, and something I’d like my son to read. I also really liked this article by Emma Kelly, putting the onous on men to change things. And this powerful piece by Emily Writes. But since things seem to crazy right now, since the world feels like it’s in crisis, I feel obliged to hold up my little mirror to it. It’s so crap that young women today have to deal with the same issues
we are ashamed that men feel the need to rape. when our president is a misogynist, it makes it even worse for the victims, both future and past. we are sorry women have to deal with this. Our world has gone to sh______.
I’ve written something about this too Sarah, and it’s interesting because the editors chose to use the term ‘rape culture’ but I didn’t. I’m not sure the term is useful, but the discussion is, and your comic is too – how to talk to young men about this in way they will hear? I’m also envious because you can draw and get to choose what images are used with your text, whereas I can’t and they chose a picture I really don’t think helps the issue either. I’ve even read the comments, some of which are a bit freaky, and some quite balanced I think. What a messy world it is, as you say. Sometimes I just want to throw my hands in the air and say Pwah!!!
Your article was really great, Emma! I will update my blog and include a link to it. I wrote it yesterday and scheduled it for this morning. I suppose I called it that because I didn’t want to write “trigger warning” and I figured the title alone would alert people to its content. But yeah, it isn’t helpful – it’s kind of reinforcing. I loved your points about how it should be men’s responsibility now to do the work, and how women shouldn’t have to recount their experiences all the time to provoke an empathic reaction. And yeah, comments are scary.
That’s another interesting discussion, ‘trigger warning’ – I read a piece the other day from a man who said ‘I don’t believe in trigger warnings’. I thought ‘then you don’t have any experience of trauma’! ‘CN’ is the term now apparently (Content Notification). Thanks!
Tino pai to mahi Sarah, a conversation I need to have with my sons soon (nearly 11 and nearly 8 – can definitely start talking to the older one and plant the seed).
It’s sad that this is a conversation that we will need to have with all our children – not just our sons. Promoting a culture of consent and respect across gender is a positive way to combat the pathetic excuse that this is a rape culture issue.
This is a serious issue that definitely needs to be talked about Sarah. I have written about Rape culture on my blog too. I hope you like it.
This is a fact that when a girl or women is drunk ,men things that it’s a better option to rape or sex and this also men call it sometimes as “enjoyment” .
And after all sort of things it becomes normalized as you said.
This was a really wonderful piece, especially after experiencing something similar very recently. IT IS NOT OK!
I think the core problem is that in the modern society we tend to over-complicate sex as it is: just a penis in a hole.
We are fed up of stories of “love”, which is not what really love is but a very romanced-version of it, and of “sex”, which is not really sex but an over-animalized version of it.
See porn and telenovelas as an example: this stuff always existed, but began to be more and more popular amongst people just over the last 10 years maybe.
This happens because people, especially very young ones, are confused and lonely: a 15 yrs old kid might see a porn where a muscled man jumps over a tiny blondie woman doing this and that, and he will believe that’s how it works.
A sexual education is very necessary way before puberty, so they are better prepared to understand sex and affective relations and distinguish between reality and fantasy!
PS: sorry for my English
